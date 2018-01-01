10 legislators assail bill for creating birth ‘market mentality’

House women say bill allows ‘commercial surrogacy’ By Calvin Bratt editor@lyndentribune.com OLYMPIA — Last week, the Washington State House of Representatives approved legislation modifying the procedures for determining certain aspects of the legal parent-child relationship, known as the Washington Uniform Parentage Act. The bill makes changes to surrogacy agreements, allowing for “commercial surrogacy,” say 10…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Log in