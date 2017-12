COUNTRY PARTNERS Sarah Klem, reporter Country Partners 4H club received many awards at Achievement Night on Nov. 10. Our swine leader, Dave VanVoorst, won Leader of the Year. Also, congratulations to Anna Corinne Huffman for winning the Presidents Award, Emily Kooiman the Treasurers Award and Avah Moles third place for Historian Book. They are amazing!…

