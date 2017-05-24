Legals – May 24, 2017

LEGAL

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 3PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING:

May 24, 2017

PUBLIC HEARING DATE:

June 13, 2017

APPLICANT:

AVT Consulting

APPLICATION NUMBERS:

17001-SH & 17002-SE

PROJECT LOCATION:

The project site is addressed as 5345 LaBounty Drive, parcel number 390228104030, in Ferndale, Washington. The Property is approximately 5.07 acres in size and is Lot 2 of the Lookman Lot Line Adjustment.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The applicant proposes the development of an 18,000 square foot manufacturing and warehousing building with associated parking, storm water facilities, critical areas enhancement/mitigation, and other improvements.

The project is, zoned General Business, located within the City’s General Commercial Conservancy, and Urban Shoreline Designation areas, and within the FEMA 100-year floodplain.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests approval of a Shoreline Substantial Development and Shoreline Conditional Use approval from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

May 24th – June 13th, 2017

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, Associate Planner

Email: hayliemiller@cityofferndale.org

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685 -2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

LEGAL

NOTICE PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferndale Hearing Examiner will hold public hearing to consider the proposed development project described below. Pursuant to Section 14.15.050 of the Ferndale Municipal Code the following notice is provided to inform the community of the pending hearing.

The Hearing Examiner meeting will be held beginning at 3PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in the Council Chambers at the Ferndale City Hall Annex located at 5694 Second Avenue in Ferndale. Any interested party is invited to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on the date preceding the meeting. For information concerning this application or the public hearing please contact the Community Development Department located at 2095 Main Street in Ferndale, (360) 685-2368.

DATE OF NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING:

May 24, 2017

PUBLIC HEARING DATE:

June 13, 2017

APPLICANT:

Whatcom-Skagit Housing

APPLICATION NUMBERS:

17001-PP & 17003-SE

PROJECT LOCATION:

On the south side of the 2300 block of Heather Way, west of Pearl Lane. Assessor Tax Parcel Number 390219153379.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION:

The proponent proposes the development of an eighteen-lot single family residential subdivision of an undeveloped, existing ~3.99-acre property located in the RS Medium (formally RS 8) zone of the City of Ferndale. As proposed, the subdivision would include wetland mitigation and enhancement associated with Schell Creek, which is immediately east of the subject site, a fifty-foot wide cul-de-sac road, water mains, sanitary sewers, storm drains, a storm water detention vault and other common utilities. No variances have been requested.

REQUESTED ACTION(S):

The applicant requests approval of a preliminary plat from the Hearing Examiner.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

May 24th – June 13th, 2017

CONTACT:

Haylie Miller, Associate Planner

Public Comments: comments@cityofferndale.org

Mail: P.O. Box 936 Ferndale, WA 98248

Phone: (360) 685 -2368

City Hall: 2095 Main Street – second floor

