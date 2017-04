BELLINGHAM ­— Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson will speak at a May 2 LAW Advocates “Justice for All” breakfast benefiting civil legal services in Whatcom County. It will be from 7 to 9 a.m. in Northwood Hall, 3240 Northwest Drive. Register at www.lawadvocates.org. The suggested minimum donation is $100. LAW Advocates helps about 1,000 people…

