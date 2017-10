Alberta Jean Haan went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 1, 2017 after spending several weeks under hospice care at the Christian Health Care Center of Lynden. Alberta was born to Henry and Martha (Timmer) Plagerman in Hull, North Dakota, on Aug. 10, 1930. She graduated from high school in Strasburg, North…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now