Anniversary: Bob & Lynda Brillowsky — 60th

Bob and Lynda (Baggett) Brillowsky of Ferndale are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on Aug. 24, 1957, in the First Methodist Church of Trenton, Michigan. Bob is a retired project coordinator for Mobil Oil and BP Refineries, and Lynda is a homemaker and retired dental office receptionist. Their family includes children Carolyn and Bill Fry of Westlake, Ohio, and Bobby and Christina Brillowsky of Ferndale, and three grandchildren. They attribute their lasting marriage to a good sense of humor, faith in God, loving families and their love for each other. The Brillowsky family invites friends and relatives to join them at an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, at the United Church of Ferndale, 2034 Washington St., Ferndale. No gifts, please.