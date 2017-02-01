Anniversary: Wyburn & Brenda Bannerman – 60th

Wyburn and Brenda Bannerman of Ferndale are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 1, 1957, in Zion Church of Ferndale. Wyburn is retired after 34 years at Georgia-Pacific and Brenda is retired from the Ferndale School District. Both of them were raised on farms and they continue to farm today. Their children, all of Ferndale, are Bruce and Marcy, Gary and Mary, and Jeff and Deanna.

The Bannermans love family gatherings that include their grandchildren Michael and wife Kasi, Matthew, Brooke, Kelli and Carly. The couple continues to enjoy the fellowship of many close friends, relatives and old classmates from Ferndale and Nooksack Valley high schools. They still live on the farm raising cows and growing a garden, and are active in Zion Church, a place that has brought them great joy. The couple celebrated their anniversary with a special family dinner.