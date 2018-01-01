Appointment of Personius made permanent

  WHATCOM — County Executive Jack Louws has made permanent appointment of Mark Personius to the position of Whatcom County Planning and Development Services Director.   This completes what has been a selection process including panel member representation from Sustainable Connections, the Building Industry Association of Whatcom County and the Whatcom County Association of Realtors.   The appointment…

