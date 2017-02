Aria Ruth Ungersma, infant daughter of Isaac and Kelsey Ungersma of Everson, passed from her mother’s womb into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. She is also survived by grandparents Jim and Laura Ungersma, Doug Edwards and Barb Edwards; great-grandparents Donna Carlman, Carol Thornton, LaVonna Bartlett, Gene and Bobbie Ungersma, and Norma…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now