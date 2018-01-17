Barbara Hoff — 90th Birthday

Barbara Hoff was born on Jan. 9, 1928, in Marmarth, North Dakota. Having no brothers or sisters, she was lonely growing up. But she made up for the loneliness when she married and had 10 children. Her house was always a flurry of activity, almost like a convention center. Her children all liked gathering there with three or four friends in tow, and as a Mom, she was always a good sport. Barbara worked full-time as well as being a full-time mother. Her hobbies included league volleyball and ice skating with family in Montana and roller skating with family in Ferndale. She and her husband loved taking the family on long camping and fishing vacations in Montana, Washington and British Columbia. Barbara loved people, especially her customers at local restaurants. She has many fond memories of people she met in her life and loves to reminisce. “Mom, we wish you the happiest of birthdays! We all love you to the moon and back and thank you for being the best Mom a kid could ever have!” Pam, Cindy, Penny, Bobbie, Debby, Bud, Bill, Patty, Tammy and Ole, 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.