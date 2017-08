Bell, Wenger to vie for port commissioner WHATCOM — These are the results of five races in the Tuesday, Aug. 1, primary election, from ballot counting on election evening: County Council, District 2 (North Bellingham) — Daniel Collick, 1,427 votes, 19.03 percent; Amy Glasser, 2,063 votes, 27.51 percent; Todd Donovan, 4,009 votes, 53.46 percent. County…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now