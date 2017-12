BELLINGHAM — On New Year’s Eve, Boundary Bay’s Tap Room and Bistro will transform into a Western-themed dance hall, complete with line dancing and barbecued food. Doors open at 9 pm. Charlene Lenn of Lynden Line Dancers will get the dancing started at 10 p.m. There will be a champagne toast and Boundary Bay’s traditional…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now