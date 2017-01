Wednesday Bromley stories Sumas Mayor Bob Bromley shares family stories at the Community Memory Talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Sumas Library, 451 Second St. Free. Garden club The Birchwood Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. Laurel Baldwin talks about noxious…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now