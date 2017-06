ONGOING Thursday music The Jansen Art Center 321 Front St. hosts free live entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday in the Piano Lounge. The schedule is: June 1, J.P. Falcon, acoustic guitar; June 15, Checo Tohomaso, keyboard soul; June 22, Scrub Hubner, “the human jukebox” (make any request); and June 29, Jean-Jacques Têtu,…

