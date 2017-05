ONGOING Musical ‘Godspell’ “Godspell,” based on the Gospel of Matthew, has a May 4-21 run in the Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. Shawn Fuller directs. The musical stages Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Tickets ($10, $12) available at Brown Paper Tickets and the theatre box office,…

