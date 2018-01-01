Chemco, Phillips 66 help WCC add to its chemistry lab

BELLINGHAM — Local businesses Chemco and Phillips 66, along with the Tulalip Tribes Charitable Fund, have donated $44,000 in goods and cash to support Whatcom Community College’s growing science, technology, engineering and math programs. Chemco gave more than $31,000 in equipment for WCC’s chemistry lab. A high-performance liquid chromatography system, along with a differential scanning…
