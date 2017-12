The Ferndale Cub Scout Pack 4026 will again be picking up unwanted Christmas trees within Ferndale city limits. Those wishing to have their tree hauled must have it out on the curb by 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. The gathered shrubs will be recycled into mulch. Donation envelopes will be dropped off at neighbors’…

