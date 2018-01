Christopher Robert Keily, age 39, of Lynden, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. You are invited to join family and friends for his memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, in Gillies Funeral Home of Lynden. Please share your condolences in the online guestbook at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com. Arrangement are by Gillies Funeral Home and…

