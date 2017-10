Mayor recused himself as council considered how to get salaries into compliance By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — Ferndale Mayor Jon Mutchler headed to Chihuahua’s for a margarita while the Ferndale City Council discussed his salary at its meeting Monday evening. The discussion came about because the city discovered about a month ago that its…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now