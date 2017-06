Increases of three, 25-percent still planned By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — The word “obnoxious” was used a couple of times by citizens speaking on the city of Ferndale’s sewer rate and connection fee increases, which were passed at a city council meeting earlier this month. “You need to balance this (plan),” former council member…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now