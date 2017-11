Upcoming Nov. 14 event will feature water taste tests By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — Ferndale saw a major shift two years ago, and the 2015 Citywide Community Meeting allowed the city to get people in the same room to talk everything over. Back then, the city had a new mayor and four new city…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now