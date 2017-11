Approximately 143 citizens gathered for city event By Ashley Hiruko reporter@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — The annual citywide meeting caught townsfolk up to speed on all the local happenings. Around 143 people and representation from 14 organizations took to the Pioneer Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Both Ferndale natives and newcomers gathered for a lowdown on what…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now