Benchmark milk prices in California and the Federal Orders ended 2016 in different directions. The December FO Class III price is $17.40 per hundredweight (cwt.), up 64 cents from November, $2.96 above a year ago and the highest Class III since December 2014. That is 81 cents above California’s comparable Class 4b price. It equates…

