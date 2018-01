Starting April 10, Ferndale Family Connections will link school district with homeschooling families By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — Christine Altona’s son Koen faced bullying and anxiety when he attended kindergarten, so his parents chose to go a different route with his education: homeschooling. “We thoroughly enjoy spending time with him and we missed him…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now