WHATCOM — A county Superior Court hearing on the effort to recall Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, is set for Thursday, March 2. The hearing will be before Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis at 8:30 a.m. in the Whatcom County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., Bellingham. It is open to the public, although space is limited. This is the…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now