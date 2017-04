Curtis John Kramme, born May 29, 1961, passed away after a year-long battle with cancer on April 22, 2017. Curt was born to John and Gayla Kramme in Temple, Texas, and was raised in Blaine with his brothers Bert and Pat. He graduated from Blaine High School with much Borderite pride and attended college at…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now