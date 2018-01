David Weston Langley, age 82, was born on Oct. 11, 1935 in Sumas to Genevieve (Bridge) and James Weston Langley. Dave entered heaven peacefully on Jan. 17, 2018 while at Silverado Memory Care in Bellingham. Dave graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1954, Western Washington College of Education in 1958, and Pacific Coast Banking…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now