DeLancy “Stump” Parcher passed away at home on July 24, 2017. He was born Oct. 15, 1923 in Los Angeles to Joe and Treva (Gilbert) Parcher. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1940. He served in the Korean War before his career in commercial spraying, truck driving and crop farming. Stump will be remembered…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now