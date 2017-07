Doyle “Bob” Assink of Lynden passed away on Nov. 25, 2016. He was born in Bellingham on Feb. 19, 1937. Come celebrate with family and friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Riverside Park, 1001 River Rd., Sedro-Woolley. Bring stories to share….

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now