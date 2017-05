WHATCOM — Eight roads are scheduled for contracted asphalt paving the week of May 22-26, with work possible from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., county Public Works reports. The roads are: Valleyview, Sweet, Kickerville, Delta Line, Stein, West Badger, Berthusen and Loomis Trail. Motorists should use alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays. The work…

