Countering reports, he says he will not leave state Senate for EPA post By Ashley Hiruko ashley@lyndentribune.com OLYMPIA — State Sen. Doug Ericksen, a Ferndale Republican, announced Monday that he will not be leaving his Senate seat for a position as senior adviser to the Region 10 administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now