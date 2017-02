Ernst Beilner, the Ferndale Baker, passed away on Jan. 29, 2017. He passed with his five kids and many of his grandkids caring for him. Ernst was born in Gross Olbersdorf, Czechoslovakia in 1930 and after living through many World War II hardships, immigrated to the U.S. with his wife, Helga, and three daughters, Petra,…

