Exploring the best movies of 2016

2016: the year of the sequel

By Brent Lindquist

reporter@lyndentribune.com

Love it or hate it, 2016 has come to a close, and it has been an interesting year for movies.

The year that was 2016 saw a seemingly endless cascade of sequels come and go as Hollywood tried to cash in on franchise recognition at every turn. Sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. But, looking at my top-10 list from the past year, it’s pretty evident that original movies won out in my book.

I need to quickly throw some love to “Stranger Things,” which would be at the top of this list if it were a movie. It’s not; it’s a Netflix series that I liked more than any movie this year.

I do need to give an honorable mention to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” a movie I very much enjoyed despite some very strange filmmaking choices (bringing back a dead actor via shoddy computer graphics, for example). “Rogue One” is a good movie, but the 10 films on this list are simply better.

So here they are, my top 10 movies of 2016.

10. Captain America: Civil War

One of only two sequels on this list, “Civil War” really feels like the movie we should have gotten with “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Everybody’s back, save for the Hulk and Thor, and seeing these characters interact with each other is delightful. It can’t reach the heights of its predecessor, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” but “Civil War” is still a blast to experience, and the new characters it introduces make me excited to see where the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes next.

9. Zootopia

Pixar is still great, as evidenced by the year’s wonderful “Finding Dory,” but Disney’s own animation studio is on a roll. I haven’t see “Moana” as of this writing, but “Zootopia” is proof enough on its own. Telling the story of a rabbit named Judy Hopps who becomes the first rabbit police officer in the big city, “Zootopia” manages to be quite funny while hiding a deeper and darker message behind its central mystery.

8. The Nice Guys

We don’t see movies like “The Nice Guys” often enough anymore. Director Shane Black was given the opportunity to make his own original movie between the big-budget “Iron Man 3” and the upcoming “Predator” reboot, and “The Nice Guys” doesn’t disappoint. Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling play two 1970s detectives who clash while trying to uncover a mystery involving a missing girl and a dead porn star. Crowe and Gosling are great, as expected, and Angourie Rice, who plays Gosling’s character’s daughter, is a highlight of “The Nice Guys.”

7. Don’t Think Twice

Comedians are a strange bunch, and Mike Birbiglia’s sophomore film effort “Don’t Think Twice” is a wonderful, funny and moving depiction of what it’s like to get your kicks making people laugh. It’s the story of an improvisational comedy group that sees two of its members get their shot on “Weekend Live,” a ringer for the real-life “Saturday Night Live.” “Don’t Think Twice” examines how their big break affects the close-knit group, and the results are both hilarious and heartbreaking.

6. Green Room

I was interested in “Green Room” after reading its basic premise, which essentially involves a punk rock band under siege in rural Oregon by a white supremacist group led by Patrick Stewart. The late Anton Yelchin leads the band, which must escape from the group’s brutal clutches. “Green Room” lives up to its premise, delivering a suspenseful, white-knuckle story that actually feels a bit like how this situation might play out in real life.

5. The Lobster

“The Lobster” is set in a dystopian world in which people transform into animals if they are single for more than 45 days. Almost all of the dialogue is delivered completely deadpan, and the movie plays with its premise in some very interesting ways. “The Lobster” is a surreal, disturbing ride that’s somehow funny at the same time.

4. The Witch

It’s a bit remarkable that “The Witch” is Dave Eggers’ directorial debut, because it plays out like the work of a well-seasoned filmmaker. “The Witch” sees a Puritan family, banished from their settlement due to a difference in interpretation of the New Testament, beset by supernatural terrors and their own superstitions. Featuring a star-making performance by Anya Taylor-Joy and standout turns by Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie and Harvey Scrimshaw, “The Witch” is a scary slow burn that certainly pays off at its horrifying end.

3. Arrival

“Arrival” gets major bonus points for its portrayal of alien life not as humanoids with strange features, but as beings with a perception of reality that we cannot comprehend. It also doesn’t hurt that Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner are at their best here. Regardless, “Arrival” is a fantastic piece of science fiction that feels realistic in its fantasy. The personal story that runs through the heart of “Arrival” could easily have brought its more global plot down, and the fact that director Denis Villenueve pulled it off is amazing in itself.

2. 10 Cloverfield Lane

I sure wish John Goodman could appear in every movie I see throughout the year. He can’t, but seeing him in the fantastic “10 Cloverfield Lane” this year was satisfying enough. “10 Cloverfield Lane” sees a woman played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead crash her car and end up in a fallout shelter with Goodman’s seemingly crazy character and another man, played by John Gallagher Jr. Only tangentially related to the original found-footage “Cloverfield,” “10 Cloverfield Lane” is an excellent movie that kept me questioning Goodman’s character even as certain mysteries worked themselves out on screen.

1. Hunt for the Wilderpeople

No movie in 2016 made me smile more than Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.” Julian Dennison plays Ricky Baker, a foster kid sent to live on the edge of the New Zealand bush with Bella (Rima Te Wiata) and Hec (Sam Neill). The film itself is the story of Ricky and Hec’s journey through the bush as they run from the authorities due to circumstances that I won’t disclose here. Dennison and Neill are both perfect in their roles, and it’s hard not to love the result. I flat-out adore this movie.