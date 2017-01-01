Faculty take on students during sports games





The annual sports games have become a tradition for students and teachers at Eagle Ridge

By Ashley Hiruko

FERNDALE — Eagle Ridge fifth graders fell short to faculty during a five-on-five basketball game last week.

On Jan. 18, 40 students went up against teachers during a basketball game at Eagle Ridge Elementary School.

Jamie O’Breen is the physical education teacher at Eagle Ridge and has been playing these faculty versus students games since first starting 14 years ago. When O’Breen first started at Eagle Ridge, the games were played against sixth graders who used to be part of the elementary school. Since moving sixth graders into the middle school setting, the staff began playing against the fifth graders.



“(This activity) builds community,” O’Breen said. “A lot of the staff here get to see the kids outside of the classroom and the kids get to see these adults who are usually serious being goofball kids themselves.”

The competition is always high, O’Breen said. Friendly trash talk is often heard during the game. The faculty always ensures they keep a lead over the students and have maintained a record of wins.

“They try to beat staff, which they never do,” O’Breen said. “We’re very competitive.”

In only one instance was the faculty ever defeated. It was during a kickball game against sixth graders while that level was still housed in the school.

Before the five-on-five game could happen, students were required to fill out a waiver form. The popularity of the game is so high that only the first ten students from each of the four fifth-grade classes that turn in their form are allowed to participate.

Luckily, there are numerous opportunities for fifth graders to lay down the smack talk against their teachers. The games take place numerous times throughout the year in various sports against teachers like Sam Wood, a kindergarten teacher, and Vicki Salisbury of first grade.

“They had these fifth graders as kindergartners, first graders and second graders,” O’Breen said. “There’s that connection with these kids that are no longer in their classroom.”

The games also serve the purpose of rewarding fifth graders for “leading the school.” Fifth graders fulfill various tasks throughout the school year including pairing up with younger students and working on projects throughout the year as a means to connect younger students with older ones.

“Fifth graders are the leaders of our school,” O’Breen said. “This is an extra way for us to be able to hang out with them, and also thank them for being leaders of the school. These are their special privileges.”

Old teachers and current ones are also provided an extra opportunity to spend time with students before they head off to middle school.

“I love them,” O’Breen said. “I’m going to miss them, and I hope that they always come back and visit. I hope this is something they always remember for years to come.”

A kickball game is planned in February. When asked if she was looking forward to the game, O’Breen replied, “Oh absolutely, it’s dodge ball, man.”