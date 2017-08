After beating Washington Park, Rhode Island 11-7 in Wednesday’s semifinal round, the Ferndale 12U team has advanced to the championship game of the Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series today at 4:30 p.m. in Clemmons, North Carolina. Dylan Strom was the starting and winning pitcher against Washington Park. Landen Hatchett, Isaiah Carlson and Andrew James all…

