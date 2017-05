FERNDALE ­— The Ferndale Fit kickoff event features not one, but two NFL stars. The weekly all-paces run will hold a summer launch event on Wednesday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the Locker Room. The run begins and ends at the Locker Room, 1858 Main St., owned by former local NFL player Jake Locker….

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now