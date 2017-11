Food bank is 2017 Ferndale Record Readers Care Fund recipient By Brent Lindquist brent@lyndentribune.com FERNDALE — The Ferndale Food Bank is the 2017 recipient of the Ferndale Record’s Readers Care Fund, and with cold weather already hitting Whatcom County, the need is greater than ever. Ferndale Food Bank director Suzanne Nevan knows firsthand the financial…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now