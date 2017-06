Cody Hodges’ Chevrolet ended up underneath semi trailer in Badger Road roundabout LYNDEN — A Ferndale man died Monday afternoon in the Northwood and East Badger roads roundabout when his pickup truck went under a tractor-trailer rig. According to a report from the Washington State Patrol, Cody Hodges, 37, was driving southbound on Northwood at…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now