Ferndale moves forward in consideration of schools capital bond or levy

Parents and community are asked to weigh in using online survey

FERNDALE — The Ferndale School District is asking for feedback from residents as they consider the next steps in funding needed improvements to school buildings.

“As we continue our work in the 2016-17 school year, we are turning some of our attention on our facility needs,” Superintendent Linda Quinn said in a press release. “Learning is always our top priority, but we know that we need safe and well-maintained school buildings.”

A $125 million bond proposed in February 2014 was overwhelmingly rejected, with 69 percent of voters being against the bond.

The bond was intended for the construction of a new high school and potentially funding needed renovations at Windward High School and the transportation facility.

“Obviously, it would have been nice to win,” Quinn said back in 2014. “But I’m happy we ran it because we had great conversations across the community. It was the level of conversation I’ve been trying to have for a number of years. A lot of people stepped forward.”

After the bond failed, Quinn had plans of returning to the drawing board.

Community members are asked to fill out a survey online at http://tinyurl.com/FerndaleSchoolSurvey.