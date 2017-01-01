Ferndale remembers Lynden football coach Curt Kramme

Hall of Fame coach died Saturday after a year-long battle with a rare form of bladder cancer

By Kevin Doucette

FERNDALE — Lynden Lions head football coach Curt Kramme died Saturday, April 22, from complications in his year-long battle with cancer.

Lynden High School Athletic Director Mike McKee confirmed the death of the coach.

Great rivalries are one of the greatest things there is in sports, especially in high school sports. The competition is fierce, there are bragging rights to be settled, fired up by large crowd and tremendous school spirit.

Anyone in our area knows that the Lynden-Ferndale football rivalry is one of the best in the state, but along with being rivals on the field there is respect for the other team and even friendship.

The respect for coach Kramme in Ferndale, and really all of Whatcom County, was tremendous and well-deserved.

Last fall during and after the Great American Rivalry Game between Lynden and Ferndale, a great game in which the Golden Eagles knocked off the Lions 27-20, Ferndale senior Winterhawk Leighton was emotional and proud of the Golden Eagles victory. Yet the first thing he said was “I hope coach Kramme is doing well.”

Kramme was inducted into the Washington State Coaches Association Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony at SeaTac on Jan. 28, 2017. Kramme coached for 26 seasons with the Lions and accumulated a 248-61 record and led the Lions to seven state titles.

The Lynden school district posted this to its Facebook page Sunday:

“Coach Kramme – You touched so many people. With heavy hearts we say goodbye to an exceptional example of a great man. May your family feel the love of this community.”

Ferndale head coach Jamie Plenkovich has coached the rival Golden Eagles for 13 seasons and although Ferndale and Lynden have had some great battles on the field, Plenkovich said he had great respect for Kramme and that it was a pleasure to compete against a good coach and a great man.

Plenkovich said Kramme’s teams throughout the years were always class acts. Plenkovich and Kramme not only spent time coaching against each other, but spent time golfing and established a friendship and had a lot in common.

Plenkovich posted this to the Ferndale Golden Eagles football Facebook page Sunday:

“On behalf of the Ferndale football program I want to send our deepest condolences to the Lynden community, football program and most importantly the Kramme family on the passing of Curt Kramme. We have lost a great man and so much more than a Hall of Fame coach. Our hearts are heavy with the loss of someone who has done so much to positively affect the lives of others. I feel blessed that although we were fierce competitors, I could call Curt my friend. I will miss my friend.”

Many Facebook and Twitter users were posting tributes to Kramme Sunday.

A funeral service for Kramme will be held at the Jake Maberry Gymnasium next month. McKee said the service will be held Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m.

Jake Maberry, Hall of Fame basketball coach for Lynden High School, retiring in 1983. also passed away over the weekend. Maberry was 86. Services for Maberry have not been announced.