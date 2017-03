Frank Newell Peterson was born on July 16, 1927 in Bellingham to Frank Marius and Mary Evalyn Newell Peterson. He graduated from Ferndale High School in 1945, living until college on the family farm in Ferndale. The Petersons were pioneer farmers in Ferndale and active members of the Ferndale Methodist Church. In 1920 Mr. and…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now