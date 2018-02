City to screen ‘Men in Black’ FERNDALE — The City of Ferndale is kicking off 2018 recreational activities with a free movie night this Friday, Feb. 16, at the Pioneer Pavilion Community Center. The film “Men in Black” will start at 6:30 p.m. at 2007 Cherry St. Free popcorn and soda will be provided as…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now