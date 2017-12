100 years ago People’s Party Candidates Win Elections — Friday, December 7, 1917 The People’s (Party) ticket won four of the five Ferndale city offices up for election Tuesday. R.W. Branson was elected mayor, 94 to 74, over F.W. Pravitz of the Business Men’s ticket. W.A. Walker, J.C. Davidson and Paul Hood were elected councilmen…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now