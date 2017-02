Geraldine Kooy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the age of 92. A celebration of Geraldine’s life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Bethel Christian Reformed Church. You are invited to share your condolences and memories in the online guestbook at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are…

