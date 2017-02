LYNDEN ­— Entries are due March 15 for the 2017 Whatcom County Youth Fair, which is April 7-8 on the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds. Youths ages 6-18 can choose one of 27 divisions of interest. These include all kinds of animals from cats to llamas, beef to sheep, also rodeo, photography, chess, clowning, woolcrafts, and more….

