Longtime Sumas resident Harold Odegaard, age 84, passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 after failing health. Harold was known for his high moral character and his generous, faithful and giving spirit to his family, friends and community. Harold LaRue Odegaard was born on Aug. 30, 1932 at Marrilyn Cottage Hospital in Sumas to Harold…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now