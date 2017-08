BELLINGHAM — CyberWatch West, based at Whatcom Community College, is organizing three free information sessions to introduce high school students, parents and teachers to the CyberPatriot program, the largest high school cyber defense competition in the United States. One session is at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in the college’s Syre Student Center 104. The…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now