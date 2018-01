Howard Alvin Haveman, age 89, went to be with his Lord on Dec. 28, 2017, after a year-long decline in health, at Regency on Whidbey. He was born on May 10, 1928 in Lynden to John and Elsie (Bovendam) Haveman and attended public school in Lynden. Howard was a World War II Army veteran and…

