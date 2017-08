John “Jack” Slotemaker, 86, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2017, surrounded by family. Jack was born Dec. 12, 1930, at the family home in Ferndale. He was the second of six children of Neil and Sylvia (Nieveen) Slotemaker. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1948. Seeing the draft…

