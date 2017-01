Joseph Hoekema went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at the age of 97. A visitation time is set for Thursday Jan. 12, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Gillies Funeral Home. The graveside committal will be at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in Monumenta Cemetery followed…

